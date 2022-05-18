Placeholder while article actions load

As a general rule, chief executive officers don’t go around calling for one another’s removal. For one, they tend to know one another and are often friends, especially if they work in the same industry. More important, those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, as the adage goes, and the CEO job is the epitome of a glass house. Most executives are reluctant to say a public bad word about another company, even when it’s clear to the rest of the world that a particular company has blundered catastrophically. That’s what makes the parade of criticism of Boeing Co. management in recent weeks from some of the company’s biggest customers so striking.

Michael O’Leary, CEO of budget carrier Ryanair Holdings Plc, was the most direct in an expletive-laden rant this week on the company’s earnings call. Boeing executives are “running around like headless chickens,” unable to sell new aircraft or deliver the planes they have already sold in a timely fashion, O’Leary said. “Either the existing management needs to up its game or they need to change the existing management,” O’Leary said. “We’re very happy to work with the existing management, but they need to bloody well improve on what they’ve been delivering to us over the last 12 months.” Steven Udvar-Hazy, chairman of aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp., said last week that future decisions on Boeing’s much-delayed 777X aircraft program “will probably not be made by this board of directors anyway,” according to a Reuters report of his comments from the Airline Economics conference in Dublin. Domhnal Slattery, CEO of Avolon Holdings Ltd., earlier this month reportedly lamented that Boeing had “lost its way” and likely requires “fresh vision, maybe fresh leadership.”

The escalation in criticism follows the latest in a string of abysmal earnings reports from Boeing in late April. The company is facing challenges in just about every one of its commercial aircraft programs: 787 deliveries have largely been paused since late 2020, and no one has any idea when they will resume; the process of clearing out the hundreds of 737 Max jets that were built during that plane’s nearly two-year global grounding has been stymied by (arguably self-inflicted) supply chain and labor challenges and continued delays in the resumption of deliveries to China; the commercial rollout of the jumbo 777X jet has been officially pushed back until 2025 because of tougher scrutiny from regulators.

Meanwhile, the 737 Max 10 — an extended version of the plane — has yet to be certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. If it still hasn’t garnered approval by the end of this year, tougher requirements are set to kick in that would require a significant reworking of the plane. Ryanair is at an impasse with Boeing over a potential order for the Max 10 after a disagreement on pricing, so it has its own agenda. But Boeing needs the Max 10, if not an entirely new aircraft program, to compete with Airbus SE in the middle market. The latter is difficult to contemplate when the company is still burning cash by the barrel and sitting on a mountain of debt. The result is that Boeing is “losing market share hand over fist to Airbus,” O’Leary of Ryanair said.

The weeks since the dumpster-fire earnings update have brought more stumbles. The FAA is seeking more information from Boeing after determining that the documentation it submitted as part of the effort to restart 787 deliveries is incomplete, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last week. Some of those people indicated the FAA’s request was not a significant setback, although it could cause further delays. Still, Boeing reportedly submitted the 787 documentation soon before the earnings call, during which CEO Dave Calhoun called out the “quality of the package.” Speaking at a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. conference last week, Chief Financial Officer Brian West said the submission was “very thorough” and “there’s not really a big surprise” thus far in the process. At a minimum, this is awkward. A plan announced this month to move the corporate headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia — even further geographically from the operational command for its troubled commercial aerospace operations in Seattle — has earned the company plenty of eye-rolls and suggests it’s still not grasping the need for a deeper cultural overhaul.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that data recovered from a Boeing 737-800 jet operated by China Eastern Airlines Corp. that crashed earlier this year suggested an intentional nosedive to US officials reviewing the incident. This conclusion would be a positive for the company because it implies that there aren’t any structural problems with this Boeing model, a predecessor to the Max. On the other hand, Boeing isn’t trying to sell the 737-800 anymore, and its biggest airline customer in China has reportedly removed more than 100 Max jets from its near-term fleet plans because of continued uncertainty about regulatory approval for deliveries.

“We are confident about the future because of the hard and important work we’ve done and are continuing to do to strengthen our company and position it for the long term,” Boeing said in a statement. “We are in a long-cycle business, and the effect of these fundamental changes will be measured in years, not in quarters and months — and some have even created challenges for us in the short term. But they are the right steps to take, and we are committed to staying the course.”

As I wrote last month, there is no obvious singular misstep or individual to blame for Boeing’s woes. Boeing CEO Calhoun officially became responsible for the day-to-day operations in early 2020 after his predecessor, Dennis Muilenburg, repeatedly pushed overly aggressive timelines for the Max’s return and struggled to take accountability for the crisis. It’s difficult to call Calhoun’s tenure thus far a resounding success, but it’s equally hard to single out something he should have done differently as he worked through the consequences of bad decisions made years before and factors outside his control such as the pandemic, US-China trade tensions and the FAA’s own need to save face after the embarrassment of the Max. Boeing’s efforts to drill down into every possible issue with its aircraft have been painful but also healthy. AerCap Holdings NV CEO Aengus Kelly expressed confidence this month that Boeing will “bounce back,” citing its long history and “great airplanes.” Even so, if this many customers feel comfortable calling for new management, the battle is already lost.

The situation is eerily reminiscent of that of General Electric Co., which fostered the careers of many Boeing executives, including Calhoun. When longtime GE leader Jeff Immelt officially stepped down in 2017, investors knew the situation was bad, but no one had fully grasped just how much trouble the industrial conglomerate was facing. It fell to his successor, John Flannery, to force GE’s problems into the open. This was a necessary but ugly process. The more skeletons that Flannery unearthed — from a massive cash flow shortfall that would force a sharp cut to the once sacrosanct dividend to a $15 billion reserve shortfall in a legacy long-term care insurance business and a $22 billion writedown tied to a wrongway bet on gas power — the more it became clear that he couldn’t be the one to lead GE into a more normalized future. Flannery, who had worked for GE for more than 30 years, was the ultimate insider, and his loyalties to the company’s history and culture hampered his ability to make more drastic changes. He lasted just 14 months. Flannery’s successor, former Danaher Corp. CEO Larry Culp, has fared much better — in part because of his back-to-basics focus on core manufacturing principles and a higher tolerance for radical shake-ups and in part because he wasn’t the one responsible for disclosing the steady drip of nasty surprises emanating from GE in the early days of the turnaround.

At Boeing, Calhoun has pushed back in the past against characterizations that he, too, is an insider, but considering he has been on the company’s board since 2009, this is not really up for debate. Regardless, as GE found out, the truly challenging corporate turnarounds are often a three-person job: one CEO to royally mess things up, one to clean up the muck and one to start the real recovery. There is only so much bad news that one leader can deliver before his credibility is irreparably damaged — whether that bad news is truly his fault or not. An optimistic read is that by the sheer laws of physics, Boeing has to be approaching some kind of turning point. But that also might be the moment to hand off the recovery to a new management team.

