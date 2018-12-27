NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Macy’s Inc., down 9 cents to $30.04.

The department store chain fell after consumer sentiment data showed Americans were feeling less confident about spending than previously expected.

Apache Corp., down 30 cents to $26.74

The oil drilling and exploration company fell along with U.S. crude oil prices.

Energous Corp., up $2.46 to $7.04

The medical device company got approval from the Federal Communications Commission for a new type of hearing aide.

Boeing Co., up $3.21 to $317.14

The aircraft maker rose as stocks staged a late-day rally to erase early losses.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $1.08 to $97.04

The bank rose after it agreed to pay $135 million to settle charges that it mishandled a type of investment that allows U.S.-based investors to buy foreign companies.

Campbell Soup Co., down 75 cents to $33.50

The processed food maker fell for a fourth day out of the last five, on worries that its new CEO may not be cut out for the job.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down 41 cents to $17.49

The chipmaker fell along with some other technology hardware companies, as investors sold off positions that rallied the day before.

Apple Inc., down $1.02 to $156.15

The consumer electronics giant fell as investors worried that this week’s consumer sentiment figures may keep shoppers from buying iPhones.

