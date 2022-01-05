Allegiant said it will take delivery of the planes from 2023 through 2025.
Maurice Gallagher, the CEO and chairman of parent Allegiant Travel Co., said the Las Vegas-based company will continue to buy used planes but the Boeing deal gives it the flexibility to increase passenger-carrying capacity and retire older planes.
Boeing said the new jets would burn 20% less fuel than Allegiant’s current fleet, which includes 44 Airbus A320 planes and 31 slightly smaller Airbus A319s, according to the airline’s website.
Allegiant previously used MD-80 planes from McDonnell Douglas, which Boeing bought in 1999. The airline retired the last of those planes and went to an all-Airbus fleet in 2018.
Allegiant shares were down more than 8% in afternoon trading.