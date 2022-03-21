Anaplan, up $14.01 to $64.60
Thoma Bravo is buying the software developer for about $10.7 billion.
Nielsen, down $1.68 to $22.76
The marketing data company said it rejected a buyout offer of more than $9 billion from a private equity consortium.
Guess, up 32 cents to $21.74
The clothing company announced a $175 million stock buyback plan.
ImmunoGen, down $96 cents to $4.30
Investors were discouraged by the drug developer’s latest study results for a potential ovarian cancer treatment.
Exxon Mobil, up $3.53 to $82.20
Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices.
Disney, down $1.68 to $138.62
The entertainment company’s theme park in Shanghai closed as China’s most populous city tried to contain its biggest coronavirus flareup in two years.