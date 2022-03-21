Anaplan, up $14.01 to $64.60

Thoma Bravo is buying the software developer for about $10.7 billion.

Nielsen, down $1.68 to $22.76

The marketing data company said it rejected a buyout offer of more than $9 billion from a private equity consortium.

Guess, up 32 cents to $21.74

The clothing company announced a $175 million stock buyback plan.

ImmunoGen, down $96 cents to $4.30

Investors were discouraged by the drug developer’s latest study results for a potential ovarian cancer treatment.

Exxon Mobil, up $3.53 to $82.20

Energy stocks rose along with crude oil prices.

Disney, down $1.68 to $138.62