Last week, as the company met online with shareholders, it announced that the board raised CEO Calhoun’s retirement age from 65 to 70, meaning he won’t be forced to step down next April. At the same time, Boeing said Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith, 54, will retire in July, a move that caught Wall Street off-guard. Analysts speculated that Smith saw his path to the top job closed off by Calhoun’s extended term.