A clear timeline on the ramp-up of 737 Max production matters because the aerospace sector has proved it’s not immune to the labor shortages and supply-chain snarls bedeviling the rest of the economy. Honeywell International Inc. cautioned that smaller forging and casting suppliers were having difficulty snapping back from the Covid doldrums and that component constraints may cause it to miss out on hundreds of millions of dollars worth of aerospace shipments in the fourth quarter. “We are not sure where we are in that improvement cycle because it really just kind of popped up,” CEO Darius Adamczyk said. Raytheon Technologies Corp. warned labor and supply constraints may cost it $275 million in sales this year, although its defense businesses appear more impacted at the moment. General Electric Co. — which makes the Max’s engines through its joint venture with Safran SA — said it was working through material and labor availability issues and was positioned to deal with them “at least as best we can see.” That commentary is arguably understating the challenge of rehiring the thousands of aerospace workers that were laid off during the depths of the pandemic when just about every other corner of the manufacturing economy is looking for labor as well.