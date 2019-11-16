Deal told reporters in Dubai on Saturday the company knows it has “to restore the confidence of our customers and the flying public in Boeing” and “to re-earn that trust.”
Internal Boeing documents have revealed that company employees had raised concerns about the design of a key flight-control system implicated in the crashes and the hectic pace of airplane production long before the two jets crashed.
