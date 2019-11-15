Chicago-based Boeing says it has settled “dozens” of claims.

Boeing is working to fix flight software that played a role in the crashes. It expects Federal Aviation Administration approval to let U.S. airlines resume using the plane early next year.

The head of the FAA says there’s “a lot of pressure to return this aircraft to service quickly,” but adds that his agency won’t do so until it’s sure the plane is safe.

