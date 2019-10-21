MCAS triggered a nose-down pitch of the planes before accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.
Boeing says it’s still trying to understand the comments of the test pilot, who now works for Southwest Airlines. Boeing notes the man’s lawyer says he was describing problems with a simulator program.
The shares fell $11.99, or 3.5%, to $332.01 in midday trading after dropping 6.8% Friday.
