DETROIT — Officials have lifted a boil-water advisory for downtown Detroit and nearby areas following a weekend water main break .

The affected area included hotels and the Cobo Center, where the annual North American International Auto Show opened Monday for news media from around the world. Drinking fountains at the convention hall were turned off Sunday and those at the show drank bottled water.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department and the Great Lakes Water Authority announced Tuesday that the advisory had been lifted following two rounds of testing that showed no bacterial contamination.

Officials initially said the precautionary boil-water advisory could last until Thursday.

The 42-inch (107-centimeter) water line belongs to the Great Lakes Water Authority, a regional water agency. The break occurred in a parking lot near King High School.

