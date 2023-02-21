Boise Cascade: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE, Idaho — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $117.4 million.
The engineered wood products and plywood company posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $857.7 million, or $21.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.39 billion.
Boise Cascade shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $68.44, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.
