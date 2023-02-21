Boise Cascade: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE, Idaho — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $117.4 million. The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $2.95 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.97 per share.

The engineered wood products and plywood company posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $857.7 million, or $21.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.39 billion.

Boise Cascade shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $68.44, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCC

GiftOutline Gift Article