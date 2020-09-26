Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the hospital Saturday afternoon, a day after undergoing surgery to remove a stone in his bladder at a Sao Paulo hospital.

His press office said early on Saturday that Bolsonaro was recuperating without complications, and that he was up and walking. Friday’s procedure was described as routine.

“The procedure was carried out without complications, lasting one and a half hours, and the stone was completely removed,” his press office said in a statement following the operation, adding that the leader was stable, without a fever or pain.

The president told the local press in late August he’d need surgery to remove a bladder stone that he’s had for more than five years.

Bolsonaro, 65, has undergone a series of serious surgeries since being stabbed in the abdomen on the campaign trail in 2018. He recently recovered from Covid-19.

