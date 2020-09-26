“The procedure was carried out without complications, lasting one and a half hours, and the stone was completely removed,” his press office said in a statement following the operation, adding that the leader was stable, without a fever or pain.
The president told the local press in late August he’d need surgery to remove a bladder stone that he’s had for more than five years.
Bolsonaro, 65, has undergone a series of serious surgeries since being stabbed in the abdomen on the campaign trail in 2018. He recently recovered from Covid-19.
