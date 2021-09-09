Back in 2019, Bolsonaro brought hopes among investors that he and University of Chicago-trained Economy Minister Paulo Guedes could galvanize an ailing economy by overhauling pensions, boosting privatization, cutting red tape and taxes and reining in government spending. When I followed the president’s team around Davos on his first trip abroad, he was feted by attendees. The former army captain wasn’t exactly personally palatable, but the free-market, corruption-fighting credentials of his team inspired confidence and he was seen as the one who just might break with the graft and cronyism of the past. Brazil could finally move on from the recession of 2014-16 and up from the inglorious bottom of the ease-of-doing-business rankings.