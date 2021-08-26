The movements are at odds. They have fought over territory and doctrinal differences. Islamic State, which views the Muslim world as one entity that should be united under a single caliph, or Islamic ruler, lambasts the Taliban for being a nationalist movement and for being too tolerant of Afghanistan’s Shiite Muslim minority, who are anathema to Islamic State. In its propaganda, Islamic State excoriated the Taliban for reaching a deal with the U.S. in 2020, under which it pledged not to allow any group to use Afghanistan to threaten the security of the U.S. or its allies, in exchange for a commitment for the withdrawal of all U.S. and allied troops. In a newsletter, Islamic State denounced the Taliban for taking the “Crusaders” as their “new allies” and said it wouldn’t stop attacking the Americans in Afghanistan.