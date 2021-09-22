Anyone who bought $10,000 of benchmark 10-year Treasuries on July 14, 2011, when S&P first said it might downgrade the U.S. because of unsustainable deficits, would have turned that investment into $15,000, or a total return (income plus appreciation) of 50% today, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Even after infusions of central bank liquidity, the inflation-adjusted return of the full faith and credit of the U.S. is superior to any sovereign return from Asia or Europe among developed economies.