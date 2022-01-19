Renewed hawkishness at the Federal Reserve has spooked the bond market, with the 10-year Treasury yield approaching 1.9% from 1.5% at the end of last year. German levels have duly increased, climbing above zero on Wednesday after averaging -0.3% in 2021. Foreign holders exiting euro zone debt for the higher income available in the U.S. will naturally drive yields higher unless there is sufficient demand within the euro zone to soak up the slack. The ECB, the biggest buyer in the room, is still scooping up bonds as part of its stimulus effort. Its pandemic quantitative easing program, known as the PEPP, is drawing to a close in March to be replaced by a pre-existing, albeit smaller, package.