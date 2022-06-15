Placeholder while article actions load

“It is not a something, but not a nothing either.” The philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein was writing about the impossibility of discussing private sensations such as pain; But he could have been describing today’s European Central Bank statement following an emergency meeting of policy makers that took more than three hours to produce fewer than 150 words.

European bond traders had interpreted Wednesday’s surprise Governing Council conclave as portending urgent action to soothe a market that had driven Italian 10-year yields above 4% for the first time since 2014, with borrowing costs for Greece, Spain and Portugal also surging. Yields duly declined amid hopes for a more substantive plan to defend the euro zone’s weaker members than President Christine Lagarde’s vague talk of flexible reinvestment of the central bank’s bond holdings. Instead, markets were served a nothing burger, in a stunning failure of expectations management and central bank communication.

The rest of this week will not only see a major interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve, but also the fifth successive increase by the Bank of England, and possibly even measures from the Bank of Japan. The contrast with the euro area’s still negative 0.5% deposit rate grows ever more stark.

Advertisement

European bonds took some comfort from the pledge “to accelerate the completion of the design of a new anti-fragmentation instrument,” which is ECB-speak for narrowing the yield spreads between Germany and peripheral nations such as Italy and Greece. Why that commitment wasn’t in last week’s regularly scheduled policy statement remains a mystery perhaps best explained by the background tussle between hawks and doves.

The ECB’s usual modus operandi involves revealing via sources at a later point as to what was really discussed and is planned. If the euro area really is to do “whatever it takes” it will require a major mopping up of Italian bonds in particular with its huge issuance schedule. Greece is already well funded for the coming years and can afford to sit out the market meltdown that’s seen its 10-year borrowing cost surge to 4.25% from 1.5% at the start of the year. Italy’s treasury, however, is already behind in its planned schedule for issuance of new debt this year. One other factor is the sovereign credit ratings, with S&P Global Ratings having put Italy’s BBB rating onto positive outlook last year. This was largely predicated on how cheap the nation’s funding was then, being paid to raise money out in shorter maturities. The era of negative rates has long gone - and with it surely soon enough Italy’s positive credit outlook.

Policy makers will need to put rather a lot more flesh on Wednesday’s skeleton if they’re serious about stopping bond spreads from blowing out. Italian yields spent Wednesday trading in a 30 basis-point range, and are still up fourfold from where they started the year. The risk of a market dislocation if investors aren’t satisfied by whatever the ECB eventually comes up with is high and rising.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• The ECB Is No Longer an Inflation-Targeting Central Bank: Richard Cookson

• Central Bankers Don’t Know How to Tackle Inflation: Mark Gilbert

• Memo to Fed: Hurry Up and Hike So We Can Slow Down: Daniel Moss

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Marcus Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets. Previously, he was chief markets strategist for Haitong Securities in London.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article