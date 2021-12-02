We can’t handle the old-fashioned truth of using higher interest rates to tamp down inflation. We’re too far down the road of unsustainable government debt loads to contemplate anything as gauche as settling our bills. The sugar rush of fiscal stimulus is wearing off and — unlike monetary QE — politicians have to justify and vote for budget deficits and spending plans. Nothing can match the flood of money that swamped the global economy in 2020. Even as multi-trillion spending bills struggle to make it through the U.S. Congress, the well is expected to run dry after midterm elections in November.The U.K. is already headed down the fiscal tightening route. It should be a interesting experiment. The EU has a 800 billion euros ($900 billion) recovery pot to burn through, but that is modest by U.S. standards, and has to be shared by 19 countries and 450 million people.