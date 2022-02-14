Despite the gaudy headlines trumpeting one-time payments rising 30%, 40% or even 50%, bonus season is one of perpetual disappointment, when most employees have visions of getting paid what they are worth and then receiving significantly less than that. Bonuses have little, if anything, to do with actual performance. It’s not unusual for traders who make lots of money for a firm to get paid less than they deserve, and traders who lose money to get paid more.

Wall Street compensation has always been largely driven primarily by office politics; it is completely subjective. There was no performance evaluation system when I worked at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. What you’re left with is a process where a big part of the bonus decision comes down to loyalty. If an employee is perceived as being loyal, and there is little chance that he or she will leave for another firm, then management has no incentive to pay the employee more. If an employee is seen as a flight risk, then he or she will be paid more to prevent them from jumping to another firm. Aside from the P&L concerns, having employees, especially talented ones, leave for other banks is considered as a loss of face. Management will do what it can to prevent such embarrassment.

The broad goal of Wall Street compensation is to keep employees minimally happy. They should be paid just enough not to complain or consider defecting, but no more than necessary. If bonuses can be distributed in a way that nobody complains, then that is considered success. But that never happens because Wall Street managers are primarily concerned with how much they will be paid. They spend very little time mentoring junior employees and keeping track of their production, which gets back to vast sums of money being handed based on loyalty and whims, incentivizing workers to focus on their office politics skills rather than making money for the firm. Small wonder there are tons of articles on the psychopathy of finance workers.

There is something to be said for being a team player, but this culture of loyalty has created an insular environment at many banks and has made them vulnerable to outsized risks. In an environment where compensation is determined by influence as much as production, there is little incentive to mitigate risks that are misaligned with the views of senior management, resulting in groupthink and an increased likelihood that trading desks will be on the wrong end of a big exogenous shock.

Big bank losses haven’t gone away after the passage of the Dodd-Frank Act following the financial crisis. Inequitably distributed compensation could have played a role in some large losses or rogue trading incidents in the last decade. Jerome Kerviel, convicted in 2010 of causing a 4.9-billion-euro ($5.56 billion) trading loss at Societe Generale SA, was only being paid $250,000 to run a massive index arbitrage book. Small wonder that he was trying to attract attention to himself.

Sure, compensation at investment banks has changed somewhat. The passage of the Dodd-Frank has led to higher base salaries and incrementally smaller bonuses. But one significant trend since the financial crisis is the inequality of compensation within a particular firm. You now have a few key employees being paid multiple millions of dollars, while many lower-level employees get paid the league minimum. Bloomberg News reported in January that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was doling out special equity awards to about 30 of the most senior leaders of its exclusive partnership class of employees.

There was much written about the junior banker protests last year, which resulted in increases in base salaries across Wall Street, but the bigger issue is one of inequality. Young finance workers who do the bulk of heavy lifting at an investment bank are paid very little relative to the managers in non-producing roles who are paid millions of dollars. Sure, this has been going on for decades, but it’s coming to a head. The goal, I suppose, is to become a manager, but few people are cut out for that kind of political knife-fighting. I know I wasn’t. And the system rewards the wrong skills, which is how you get people in management positions who don’t know how to manage risk, which is how incidents like the Archegos Capital Management collapse happened.

Of course, finance workers are still among the highest-paid people in the country, but the alternatives are looking more and more appealing. Amazon.com Inc. this month more than doubled the maximum base salary it pays employees to $350,000 from $160,000. To compete, Wall Street banks are doling out special stock awards. But tighter regulations since the financial crisis have restricted how much risk banks can take, not exactly making them the innovators they once were and helping to explain why their stocks have trailed lagged far behind the performance of tech stocks and the broader market over the past decade.

It’s no wonder why so many on Wall Street say they feel unfulfilled. Unfortunately, the answer isn’t to work harder; it’s to build alliances within the firm. A lot of people think of Wall Street as a true meritocracy, and whoever makes the most money gets paid the most. Nothing could be further from the truth.

