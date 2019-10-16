The book describes an Oval Office conversation on March 6, 2017, where Trump explored ways he could quickly close VA medical centers he viewed as poorly performing. When Shulkin said legislation barred that, Trump said he’d use an executive order or declare a national emergency, the book says.

Shulkin says he was able to dissuade Trump. But Shulkin says changes made to the VA since his firing last year have put veterans closer to much worse care.

