Booking Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NORWALK, Conn. — NORWALK, Conn. — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.24 billion. On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $31.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $24.74 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $20.97 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $4.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.06 billion, or $76.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.09 billion.

Booking Holdings shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $2,426.49, a decrease of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKNG

GiftOutline Gift Article