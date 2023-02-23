Booking Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. — NORWALK, Conn. — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.24 billion.
The online booking service posted revenue of $4.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $3.06 billion, or $76.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.09 billion.
Booking Holdings shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $2,426.49, a decrease of almost 2% in the last 12 months.
