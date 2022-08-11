Placeholder while article actions load

It’s Stephen King to the rescue. The horror writer testified against Penguin Random House’s acquisition of rival publisher Simon & Schuster last week, arguing that industry consolidation made it harder for fledgling authors to get printed. He may be right. But the legal thrust of this case is not primarily about unknown writers — it’s about big names like King and the threat to their jumbo advances.

That’s tricky ground on which to fight.

The $2.2 billion transaction would reduce the so-called “Big Five” publishing houses to a “Big Four,” strengthening Penguin’s leading position. The question is whether this takeover could cause a marked reduction in competition versus the status quo.

In taking the deal to court, the US Department of Justice is not arguing that an enlarged Penguin would force readers to pay more for books. Its attack rests on the idea that there will be fewer deep-pocketed publishers vying to buy rights to potential bestsellers — whether work by King, political biographies or celebrity cookbooks.

The six-figure advances would fall and writers would suffer, the DOJ claims. What’s bad for top writers must be bad for all writers and, in turn, readers.

Focusing on potential harm to vendors rather than to consumers is unusual in antitrust cases. The legal difficulty here is the DOJ’s attempt to define a small market based on price, namely manuscripts that sell for at least $250,000.

As Penguin counters in its deposition, that’s ambitious. Bestsellers come in many forms and you don’t know a deal will fetch that price until after bidding begins. Moreover, it says just 1,200 manuscripts command such valuations annually — 2% of all books published in the US — with only 85 fought over with Simon & Schuster.

But don’t let the small numbers fool you. These deals matter an awful lot. A handful of blockbusters usually determine whether a publisher has a good or bad year.

Assuming the market definition proves legally valid, the challenge is to prove the deal’s harm.

Clearly, the bargaining power of the literary agents who strike deals for authors is set by the number of options they’ve got. The tie-up in question would reduce those, and create a single publisher dwarfing the competition in terms of financial muscle. There’s no way of holding Penguin to its pledge that Simon & Schuster would compete internally with other imprints following its acquisition. As King says, that’s like expecting a married couple to bid against each other on a house.

The legal case needs to hang on something more substantial. To that end, the DOJ has used economic modeling to show that if Simon & Schuster tried to lower its advances for anticipated bestsellers today, between 42% to 59% of the manuscripts it bids on would be lost to Penguin. It’s the fear of losing those deals that keeps bids high. Post-merger, Simon & Schuster could cut advances by 12%-15%, and Penguin by 4%-6%, the DOJ asserts.

The number-crunching isn’t science fiction, but it is highly theoretical. It assumes that all book deals are conducted via multi-round auctions, and that the two betrothed houses end up as the final bidders according to their current market shares. It also uses assumed profit margins to calculate the publishers’ propensity to slash advances.

Things are different in the real world. Penguin doesn’t go head-to-head with Simon & Schuster as often as the model predicts. And manuscripts for likely bestsellers get acquired in many ways other than straight auctions. There can be blind bids, invite-only negotiations or a handful of auctions followed by best-and-final offers. Contracts could include a right-of-first-refusal on sequels.

Still, while not perfect, the computations are at least a rough guide to the impact of reduced competition. An implicit rival buyer underpins any purchase offer.

Penguin’s defense relies heavily on the idea that literary agents are so powerful they can keep advances high in a more concentrated industry. It suggests that most of these shadowy figures frequently eschew auctions for high-value manuscripts anyway. If that’s the case, writers should be asking their agents why they’re not using the most obvious tool for getting advances up. Maybe idle M&A bankers should switch careers — they might do an even better job.

Now that the DOJ has presented its case, Penguin is giving its response and bringing literary agents to testify. Step aside Stephen King, and let them tell us how it’s done.

