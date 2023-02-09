BorgWarner: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $255 million. On a per-share basis, the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $4.11 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.89 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $944 million, or $3.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.8 billion.

BorgWarner expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.7 billion to $17.5 billion.

BorgWarner shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 7%. The stock has climbed roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

