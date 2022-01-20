So he’s not destroyed yet. But I’ve been quite astonished over the last few days — by how much resentment of him there is, how much dislike for his ruling style, and how many people want change. Not only did David Davis call for him to go in no uncertain terms, but we had a Conservative member of Parliament, Christian Wakeford, abandoning the party and crossing the floor to join Labour. He is an MP for a “red wall” seat. This may be the beginning of the collapse of the red wall. And Johnson’s claim to power is that he delivered these formerly Labour voting seats.