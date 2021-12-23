During two centuries of Western expansion and hegemony, a minority of white men enjoyed a relative freedom to do and say whatever they wanted — without much regard for the rights and sensitivities of others. Unsurprisingly, many of them loathe the demand from previously voiceless peoples that old attitudes — ranging from the narcissistic to the selfish and cruel — be re-examined and, preferably, abandoned. The demand is frequently and unfairly derided as ‘woke.’