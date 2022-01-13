Still, there are also perks that come with incumbency and it will take a lot to unseat even a wounded leader. The so-called payroll vote — which is used to describe MPs who have to vote with the government or resign paid or unpaid appointments — includes some 135 Tory lawmakers and a further 17 Tory MPs who are trade envoys. Johnson, it’s often said, has few friends in his party. But there is also a lot of patronage he can hand out, and MPs who won’t want to bet against a politician with Johnson’s track record for getting his way.