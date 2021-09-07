Among advanced countries, Britain is a laggard here. While you can have cancer treatments or a brain tumor operated on in the National Health Service, families have to pony up the funds to provide care for relatives with dementia, stroke recovery or other long-term illnesses, often selling their homes or giving up jobs to provide the care themselves. The result is at least 1.5 million people have unmet care needs, though the real number is probably much higher. That also poses a huge burden on the NHS since hospital beds are often taken by patients who lack a safe place in which to be discharged. A 2016 National Audit Office report put the cost to the NHS of such bed-blocking at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) a year.