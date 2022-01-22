It is claimed that Gray is not a typical mandarin. She once took time off from the civil service to work in a pub in her husband’s native Northern Ireland. Asked in a BBC interview why she had been passed over as head of the Northern Ireland civil service, Gray boasted: “Why didn’t I get the job? I’m not sure I’ll ever quite know. But I suspect people may have thought that I perhaps was too much of a challenger, or a disrupter. I am both.”