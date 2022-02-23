Even if the right answer is unclear, the sanctions Boris Johnson announced Tuesday were certainly not it. They serve neither to deter nor punish Putin; seeming largely a gesture for a domestic audience, the measures were even out of step with the sanctions announced by both the U.S. and the European Union. No wonder so many MPs, who gathered in a somber and unusually united House of Commons Tuesday to hear the prime minister’s statement, emerged feeling like a moment to show solidarity and resolve had been missed.

Opponents charged that donations to the Tories from Russian oligarchs had stayed the government’s hand. The U.K. looked weaker than both the EU and U.S. in its response. The government is now reportedly working up a better list.

Tuesday’s announcement saw five small Russian banks (Rossiya Bank, Black Sea Bank, IS Bank, General Bank, and Promsvyazbank) and three enormously wealthy individuals connected to Putin (Igor Rotenberg, Boris Rotenberg and Gennady Timchenko) slapped with financial sanctions that extend to any businesses that they directly own or control. There is a vanishingly small chance — let’s call it zero — that any of this hurts, or remotely worries Putin.

All of those targeted by the initial U.K. sanctions were already on the U.S. sanctions list, notes Stacy Keen, a specialist in financial crime at law firm Pinsent Masons. Given the potential of U.S. enforcement action, U.K. banks or companies wouldn’t touch them with a 10-foot barge pole.

The largest of the five banks, Rossiya Bank, is well known for its close ties to the Kremlin; even so, it represents only about 1% of bank assets in the country. “These are testing-the-water type sanctions against these five, small specialized banks,” says Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute for International Finance in Washington.

To cap off this show of pique on Ukraine’s behalf, the U.K. put the wrong address on its sanctions list for Rossiya Bank, noting the address of the Russian Central Bank instead. Given Rossiya is widely known as “Putin’s bank,” there was unintended irony there. But Ribakova says that it actually makes it legally tricky to implement the sanctions without the correct address.

Johnson protested that these measures are just for starters. And yet the obvious question arises, if not now, when? Slinging a few weak arrows in Russia’s direction when the tanks are already rolling doesn’t exactly get the Kremlin’s attention.

It also wasn’t what lawmakers were expecting. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss spoke in January of the “the toughest sanctions regime against Russia we have ever had.” If Russia were to invade Ukraine, Johnson warned at the Munich Security Conference that “we will sanction Russian individuals and companies of strategic importance to the Russian state; and we will make it impossible for them to raise finance on the London capital markets; and we will open up the matryoshka dolls of Russian-owned companies and Russian-owned entities to find the ultimate beneficiaries within.”

Instead, it was like Johnson took Teddy Roosevelt’s famous dictum to “speak softly and carry a big stick” and inverted it. Responding to some of the criticism on Tuesday, Johnson urged the soccer governing body UEFA to strip St. Petersburg of its role as host of the Champions League final in May. That may be an example of a sanction that targets Russians rather than their leader.

The sanctions put in place by the U.S. and the EU aren’t great shakes either, but they are still more serious. Germany’s decision to suspend the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was a much bolder move. The EU imposed sanctions (to be confirmed by member states) on the lawmakers of the State Duma who voted to recognize the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and the 11 Russians who sponsored the measure. The bloc also imposed restrictions on Russian government access to EU capital and financial markets and trade on the two breakaway regions.

What impact will all this have? Analysis from three researchers published in June by Vox EU found that Russian banks who were sanctioned and those targeted for future sanctions had to adjust both domestic and international activities in response to the financial sanctions imposed between 2014 and 2019.

Before the imposition of sanctions, Rossiya Bank had extensive international financial market dealings, both borrowing funds from financial markets and lending to foreign banks and firms. The sanctions reduced operations to a minimum; Visa and Mastercard blocked credit card operations. Putin compensated Rossiya by making it an operator of the wholesale energy market, the authors noted. But it would be hard to do that with more wide-reaching sanctions involving the bigger banks.

If Johnson is to match his rhetoric and show greater solidarity with Washington, Britain will also have to get tougher about enforcement. The Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation — set up by former Chancellor George Osborne as a “center of excellence” — has handed out just 21 million pounds ($29 million) of fines in six sanctions cases since 2016. It has handed down only one fine in 132 suspected breaches reported in the year to March 2021. Compare that to the U.S., which prosecuted 26 enforcement cases and imposed $1.3 billion in fines in 2019.

It’s impossible to say what might help de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine. Perhaps nothing if Putin has decided to permanently camp out in Ukraine and Belarus. But if sanctions are to be used at all, they need to be real — not the tokenism of Tuesday’s U.K. announcement. There have been signs that sanctions have been an irritant and worry for Russian elites; that may increase internal pressure on Putin with each turn of the sanctions screw. And that may be all we have for now.

