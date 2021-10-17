The British economy cannot prosper without reopening a foreign labor tap. We must revive a financial prudence that Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak promotes, but the prime minister scorns. Yet none of this is likely to happen until the polls tell Johnson that “his” people want it. This is what populist governance means.Johnson loves to evoke the shade of Winston Churchill. On holiday in Spain, he has even taken up painting, presumably in emulation of the old lion. He is capable at any moment of resurrecting the hero’s famous two-fingered Victory sign, as a gesture of defiance to his critics and foes, especially foreigners. But, as the American soldier said all those years ago, outside Britannia Camp in Korea: “That’s a bit out of date, isn’t it?”