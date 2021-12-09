Johnson is hoping a resignation and an investigation will draw a line under matters, and it might for a time. Over the last year, I suspect many people have bent the rules. But Christmas 2020 was a grim national moment. Many families couldn’t see loved ones or even visit the dying in hospitals. NHS doctors and nurses were working around the clock, many of them falling ill with Covid, too. Some 170,000 death certificates have Covid-19 listed on them, the majority after last November.