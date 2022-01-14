With his back to the wall, the prime minister took the only course open to him in the House of Commons this week — he played for time and made a partial apology. Johnson pleaded with MPs to wait for an official investigation into the affair. He confessed he had made a brief appearance at what he believed was a work event. If Johnson admitted outright that he had attended the party and apologized, that would have been tantamount to saying that he had lied to the Commons last year when he said that he knew nothing about any parties at No. 10 and was “furious” to hear about them. It might also have provoked a police investigation into his rule-breaking.