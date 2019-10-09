More than 500 people have been arrested in London since protesters began blocking roads and bridges on Monday, part of a global wave of protests that have also hit New York, Paris, Berlin and Madrid.
Boris Johnson called the protesters “uncooperative crusties” who should abandon their “hemp-smelling bivouacs.”
Stanley Johnson said: “I wear that badge with pride.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD