Taken in isolation, this story wouldn’t be a hanging offense. Johnson’s No. 10 living quarters are dingy and cramped by the standards of most Western democratic leaders. The prime minister is forced to live over “the shop.” This week, his wife gave birth to their second child and his family needs a comfortable home. Even if a political donor helped revamp his flat, Johnson stands to make no personal profit. But if he is caught telling a lie about it to the House of Commons, the consequences could be severe.