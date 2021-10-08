Still, Johnson needs to do more than just build if he is going to create more affordable housing and add to the numbers of young homeowners. “If the government wants to raise home ownership rates, boosting supply won’t move the needle,” says Mulheirn in an email exchange. He notes that lenders have steered clear of prospective buyers with only small deposits; meanwhile, a swathe of regulation to improve financial stability has made them more cautious too. If Britain is to recover home ownership rates of the mid-2000s without jeopardizing financial stability, Mulheirn says the government will have to offset lenders’ risk, most likely through some form of insurance.