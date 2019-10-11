What might this pathway look like, though? The EU’s negotiators and Johnson’s merry crew have been miles apart on how to solve the two problems facing Ireland after Brexit: how to avoid a hard border in the name of peace, and how to uphold the integrity of the EU single market in the name of trade.

There were no details on any new Irish solutions to go with Thursday’s warm words. But we’d probably need to see Johnson moving somewhere toward an EU-Northern Ireland customs union, while Brussels might have to swallow a limited form of consent from Northern Ireland’s lawmakers for such an arrangement. It looks like Johnson will have to do most of the yielding, which is why this won’t be easy.

First, a recap of Johnson’s existing offer, which he and his Brexiter comrades regard as a good-faith proposal on avoiding a hard border. Under this plan, Northern Ireland would leave the EU customs union along with the rest of the U.K. but stick to EU regulations on goods. Britain would thus preserve its own customs territory but would avoid a regulatory border on the island of Ireland.

The Johnson arrangement would need to secure consent from the Northern Ireland assembly at Stormont every four years. Former U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, not a rabid Brexiter, called it: “A serious compromise.”

Yet the list of EU objections had only been getting longer despite Varadkar’s eagerness not to shut the door on a deal. The bloc’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier disagrees with Hunt, saying the current Downing Street proposal is un-serious and unacceptable. The plan would still require customs checks on goods traveling between Ireland and Northern Ireland, but with some kind of magic technological fix to avoid hard checks on the border.

This technology is, putting it kindly, untested. Meanwhile, there are no legal fall-backs for the EU if this all went wrong, and Northern Ireland’s periodic vote could mean the plan is never applied.

Even when looking beyond Ireland there are huge problems with the Johnson proposal, which deletes the pledges of his predecessor Theresa May to uphold a “level playing field” between the U.K. and EU on areas like tax, state aid, social rights, and the environment. Europe certainly won’t want an unshackled Singapore-on-Thames sitting alongside it.

For all the hope of a “pathway,” and whatever details on concessions that may emerge after the Varadkar talks, these differences are more deeply-rooted than the technical talk suggests.

As the EU historian Piers Ludlow puts it, the Brexiters see leaving the EU as transactional: They don’t have a good enough deal inside the bloc, and they want a better deal outside it. But the EU sees Brexit as existential; not just because agitators like Nigel Farage want the bloc to disappear, but also because London’s constant pleading for a favorable deal threatens to undermine the EU’s raison d’etre: the single market.

Hence the Irish impasse. The Brits can’t fathom why there’s so much fuss over a 500-kilometer-long border. Who needs checks anyway? Why is the EU “weaponizing” an island of 7 million people? But the answer from the existential Europeans is thuddingly obvious. Ireland is staying, the U.K. is going. The EU will have to uphold laws, treaties and regulations for 27 members and the 70 non-members with which it has signed free trade deals. Why would it help out a non-member by breaking its own rules?

This doesn’t mean a deal is impossible. But Johnson will have to give ground, while keeping his coalition of Brexit ultras and Democratic Unionists on board — and while keeping one eye on a future election battle with Farage’s no-deal supporting Brexit Party. If next week’s EU summit is going to end in smiles and handshakes, there will be tears along the way.

