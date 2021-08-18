It’s certainly true that where transport networks are slow or lacking, as they are in some areas in the north or on east-west routes, workers do not commute into cities or neighboring towns for jobs. And yet Red Wall areas are not, as commonly thought, lagging in this respect; they are less congested than the rest of the U.K. and even have shorter travel times by public transport to the nearest major rail hub. And Red Wall areas lead the rest of the country when it comes to accessing broadband and being connected to gas networks. They also already tend to have better quality roads.