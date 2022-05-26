Placeholder while article actions load

Before the House of Commons debate over Sue Gray’s long-awaited Partygate report was even close to being concluded, the Tory benches in Parliament had half-emptied out — like at a one-sided football match. But that doesn’t mean Partygate is over for Boris Johnson or his MPs. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two things ensure that Partygate sticks to Johnson like a red-wine stain. The first is that there is yet another inquiry to come — one that will be harder for MPs to ignore than the verdict of an unelected civil servant appointed by Johnson.

The Committee on Privileges will consider whether the prime minister deliberately lied to parliament. The Committee consists of four Conservative MPs, two Labour MPs and a Scottish National Party MP; that imbalance is hopeful for Johnson but doesn’t guarantee an exoneration. Committee chair Chris Bryant (a Labour MP) has been so outspoken about Johnson’s Partygate antics that he has recused himself and will presumably be replaced by another senior Labour MP.

The ministerial code is clear that a minister who “knowingly misleads Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation.” The Committee has plenty of examples of statements that seem to fit that bill.

When asked on Dec. 8, 2021, by a Labour MP whether he would tell the House if there was a party in Downing Street on Nov. 13, Johnson replied, “No. But I’m sure whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times.” The Gray report features a leaving party in which Johnson is photographed with a tipple. And since penalty notices were given for that event, it was clearly in contravention of the guidance at the time.

So, it would seem, every part of his categorical answer to Parliament was completely wrong. But was it willfully wrong? That’s a high bar, of course. The PM may seek to argue that his “no” was a refusal to answer the question, not a negative answer to the question, but that’s not how it sounded to most right-thinking people.

When he was asked about the Christmas party held on Dec. 18, 2020, Johnson told Parliament that “all guidance was followed completely in Number 10.” Again, he’s not exactly hedging there. And since we now know that more than 120 fines were issued to government officials, including for that event, his statement was again clearly wrong. The guidance at the time stated that exemptions for work purposes existed but not for a party “that is primarily a social activity.”

On Jan. 12, Johnson told Parliament that he had gone into the garden for 25 minutes in May 2020, during a “socially distanced drink” affair, to thank staff and “believed implicitly that this was a work event.” He may argue he was misled, but Johnson’s former adviser, Dominic Cummings, has claimed that the prime minister was warned it was against the rules.

Johnson will have to give oral evidence to the committee, as presumably will Sue Gray. There is nothing written in stone that says he’d have to resign even if he was found in contempt of the House. Still, that kind of verdict would present Johnson’s party with a very different question.

It’s one thing to tolerate bad behavior in government. But ignoring contempt would be tantamount to accepting a mockery of convention and common understanding of the rules; it would undermine the standing of the venerable House of Commons itself. That will be harder to rationalize and will certainly be thrown back at the Tories in a general election.

The second reason Partygate isn’t going away is because we can’t unsee everything we’ve seen the past few months and especially the details provided for in the report and a BBC documentary this week. They include red wine splashed on an office wall and over boxes of photocopy paper, waste bins overflowing with the detritus of hard drinking, an attendee getting sick (from drinking, not Covid), officials sitting on each other’s laps, the mocking of security and cleaning staff who raised concerns, a former ethics advisor bringing the karaoke machine — all in the middle of lockdowns where saying goodbye to a dying family member in the hospital was prohibited, nevermind a socializing with a colleague.

The fact that Johnson got only one police fine helped his defense, though London Mayor Sadiq Khan is using his powers to question the Metropolitan Police’s methodology.

The Tories may choose to ignore Gray’s conclusion of “failures of leadership and judgment”; but for a Labour Party that has constantly hammered home the message that the Tories represent “one rule for elites and another for everyone else,” the report is a gift even if it doesn’t deal a death blow to the prime minister. Even if the Privileges Committee can’t establish that the “willingly” bar is met, it will leave the impression that Johnson only avoided outright lying to the house with verbal parsing, hardly a ringing endorsement of the country’s leader. A party accepting that, in Keir Starmer’s words, has set the bar “lower than a snake’s belly.”

Will the public care? In current polls, most people think he should step down. Johnson’s answer will now be to change the subject, but in the current circumstances that’s a bit like changing the conversation to a persistent toothache. The subjects on most voters’ minds — the cost-of-living crisis and a National Health Service beset with backlogs, delays and scandals — don’t lend themselves to easy answers. Consumer confidence is at its lowest in four decades. More money off energy bills or windfall taxes may resonate with some, but bigger government is treacherous ground for a Conservative party.

Never underestimate the willingness of the Tories to stick by a leader they believe can win, which has always been Boris’ principle appeal; or dump one they fear can’t. Current polling shows that’s an open question. While Labour has not shown the strength yet to win an election outright, an anti-Tory coalition could. Wednesday’s reaction suggests Tory MPs are not prepared either to forgive Johnson or get rid of him. The electorate may make up their mind for them.

