The issue with increasing National Insurance as a means of funding the social care cap is that, unlike ordinary income tax, the marginal NI rate actually decreases for higher earners. The NI rate on earnings between 9,568 pounds and 50,270 pounds is currently 12% and will rise to 13.25% next year with the increased levy. However, the NI rate on earnings beyond the higher threshold will only be 3.25%, even with the new levy. As a result, the marginal rate for someone earning 10,000 pounds a year will be four times greater than for someone earning 100,000 pounds or even 1,000,000 pounds.