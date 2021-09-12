Since Covid, the hopes of free market Brexiteers have been dashed one by one. The first act of the government was to cancel a planned reduction in corporation tax to 17% to pay for public services. Then Sunak announced he would raise rates to 25% in 2023, the first such rise in 47 years. U.K. business is by international standards already lightly regulated, but Johnson’s government put up minimum wages and promised no bonfire of European labor regulations. Covid prompted, rightly, a surge in state spending, which proved overwhelmingly popular with voters.