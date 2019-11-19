Mittal, the younger brother of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, has been accused of syphoning millions from Bosnia’s metallurgical coke producer Global Ispat Koksna Industrija Lukavac (GIKIL).
Pramod Mittal was a co-owner in the company that was one of Bosnia’s biggest exporters. He was detained earlier this year and later released on a million-euro bail.
The suspects detained Tuesday are accused of providing illegal gains for Mittal despite a ban and liquidation proceedings of his company.
