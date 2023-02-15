Boston Beer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — BOSTON — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its fourth quarter.
The brewer posted revenue of $447.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $399.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $67.3 million, or $5.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.09 billion.
Boston Beer expects full-year earnings to be $6 to $10 per share.
