When Michelle Wu became the first woman and first person of color to be elected as mayor of Boston in November, she was lucky to have almost $350 million in one-time federal funds standing behind a promise of “transformative change” in her first $3.99 billion annual budget. Unlike other cities using the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act to shore up revenue lost during the pandemic, Wu is determined to provide more accessible housing, free public transit and make Boston “the greenest city in America” with Covid-19 relief money.

“We are shifting to ensure that investments in public transportation and active transportation mean that we will not be a car-centric city, but one that is focused on climate and health and opportunity,” Boston’s 55th mayor said during a June interview with Bloomberg News in her City Hall office.

Wu, the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants who received her bachelor’s and law degrees from Harvard University, has reason to be confident. Among major cities in the Northeast, Boston is the juggernaut of the only state north of Delaware and east of Minnesota showing robust population growth, increasing 7.4% since 2010 in the most recent 2020 Census. New York grew little more than half that rate, Ohio and Pennsylvania a third as much, Connecticut barely at all and Illinois lost almost 80,000 people. New Jersey increased 5.7%.

For all its attributes as a higher education mecca -- about 152,000 students, or 10% of Massachusetts’ population -- the outlook for “Beantown” isn’t all favorable, evidenced by the city’s difficulty dealing with a state audit documenting “entrenched dysfunction” in the 46,000-student elementary and secondary school system. Wu also inherits a less-than-stellar outlook for city finances, which show rising liabilities with expenses exceeding revenue during the past three years.

Although data compiled by Bloomberg show Atlanta and Phoenix are emerging from the pandemic with superior (IG1) investment grade scores, especially buoyed by declining liabilities, increased tax revenue and median income, Boston is inferior (IG4) among 10 levels of creditworthiness based on total assets, building permits, total liabilities, house price index, excess revenue over expenses, other sources of funds, property tax revenues, median income, non-farm employment and unemployment.

But Wu can depend on a non-government asset that makes Boston exceptional around the globe. No city anywhere has three biotechnology companies that rival the performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Moderna Inc. and Biogen Inc., which have appreciated an average of 358% the past three years and have seen combined sales grow 800% in the last year alone.

Healthcare amounts to 40% of corporate Massachusetts and 50% of that business is biotech and pharmaceuticals. The 57 Massachusetts-based biotech firms in the Russell 3000 Index produced a total return of 37% and 286% during the past two and three years, substantially outperforming their peers in California (down 8%, up 28%), New York (1%, 104%) and New Jersey (down 11%, up 96%), according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Massachusetts employment in the biotech industry increased 45% during the past year when non-farm employment across the US rose 4%, with California, New York and New Jersey biotech firms adding 13%, 19% and 23%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Biotech is becoming the fastest-growing revenue source for Boston, with the 20 biotech and healthcare firms among the city’s 64 publicly-traded companies generating $1.57 billion of profit, or 48% of the combined total.

The biggest movers include Karuna Therapeutics Inc., whose valuation increased 18 times since its initial public offering three years ago. Only its neighbor, Moderna, exceeded that performance among the world’s 50 largest biotech companies. Since its June 2020 IPO, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. gained 140%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

All of which “reinforces Boston as the home to big ideas that can change the world,” Wu said. “The life-saving technologies, the cutting-edge care is all happening right here. We are very blessed because this is not a situation that I or any mayor in recent history started. Boston has the bones and the foundation of everything we need to truly be the leading city for the future.”More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Matthew A. Winkler, editor in chief emeritus of Bloomberg News, writes about markets.

