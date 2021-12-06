Now, criticism of Israel — or any country — is fair game. In America, free speech must always be sacred. But we should not allow anyone to use criticism as a cover for language that employs old tropes and stereotypes. When that happens, we should demand that all members of our parties denounce it forcefully and unequivocally. And we should treat those who traffic in anti-Semitism the same way we treat those who traffic in any form of bigotry — as extremists who are a danger to our country, who are unfit for public office, and who should be relegated to the fringes as political pariahs.