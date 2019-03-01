FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2014, file photo, Jim Beam bottles line the counter at the Jim Beam visitors’ center at Clermont, Ky. Kentucky’s bourbon industry has a bracing message for its home state lawmakers as they consider whether to relax restrictions on wine sales. The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says what’s good for California vineyards should also apply to the bluegrass state’s signature spirit. The KDA is pushing to have the spirits industry included in a bill that, in its current form, would allow direct out-of-state shipments of wine to Kentucky consumers. (Bruce Schreiner, File/Associated Press)

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s bourbon industry has a bracing message for its lawmakers, who are considering a bill to allow out-of-state shipments of wine shipments to Kentucky consumers.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says what’s good for California vineyards should also apply to distilled spirits like bourbon. It says the bill should be expanded so bourbon drinkers in some other states can place online or phone orders with their favorite Kentucky distillers.

Lawmakers say they are reviewing those concerns.

The distilled spirits industry is a powerhouse in Kentucky, contributing $8.6 billion annually to the state’s economy.

