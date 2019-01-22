This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios’ ”Black Panther.” On Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 24, 2019. (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — A list of the box office totals for the best picture nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards that were announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

— “Black Panther,” $700 million

— “A Star Is Born,” $204.8 million

— “Bohemian Rhapsody,” $202.4 million

— “BlacKkKlansman,” $48.6 million

— “Green Book,” $42.3 million

— “Vice,” $39.5 million

— “The Favourite, “ $23 million

— “Roma,” no figures available.

Source: Comscore

