First Horizon Corp., up $5.23 to $23.48.

The bank is being bought by TD Bank Group for $13.4 billion.

Renewable Energy Group Inc., up $17.69 to $61.50.

Chevron is buying the maker of biofuels and renewable chemicals for just under $3.2 billion.

Teladoc Health Inc., up $5.17 to $75.91.

The telehealth services provider is partnering with Amazon’s Alexa to offer services.

Tupperware Brands Corp., up $1.87 to $18.23.

The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics announced a $75 million stock buyback plan.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $4.55 to $54.14.

The dentistry supplies maker reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

EPAM Systems Inc., down $174.68 to $207.75.