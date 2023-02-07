BP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — LONDON — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.8 billion. On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $3.50. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.59 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $70.36 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.49 billion, or 79 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $248.89 billion.

BP shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 6% in the last 12 months.

