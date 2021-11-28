It’s a similar situation in meat. Brazil is the biggest exporter of chicken and beef and the third-biggest of pork, and all three are forecast to see rising production over the coming year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Exports will total 2.66 million metric tons in the 2022 marketing year, the USDA reported this month, driving Brazil’s share of the global trade from around 18% in 2017 to 22% now. That may be just the start of it: cattle take several years to reach maturity, and the growth rate of Brazil’s herd is faster than that of its exports. Four out of five cows added to the global herd since 2017 have been in Brazil. That suggests further export expansion in the years ahead.