A note on selection: Not only is the Q-commerce landscape shifting via mergers, acquisitions and new entrants but delivery sectors also increasingly overlap. Some Q-brands collect and deliver products from third parties; several non-Q brands are rapidly pursuing a hyperlocal reach; a few dark markets offer click-and-collect services that approximate local shops; and so on. As a consequence, the selection of brands discussed above is just that — a selection. But although this article focuses on pure-play Q-commerce brands with significant operations in the U.S., Europe and Australia, many of the themes explored are relevant for Q- and Q-adjacent brands across the world.